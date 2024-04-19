IPL 2024: Will Mayank Yadav return for LSG vs CSK clash today? Lucknow coach says ‘he is bowling in the nets but…’
IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav's injury has kept him out of the last two matches for Lucknow Super Giants. Fans are eager to see if he will return to face Chennai Super Kings today. Speculation also surrounds his selection for India's T20 World Cup squad.
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts. He has caused quite a stir this season with his fiery deliveries bowled at speeds in excess of 150km/h. In fact, the 21-year-old pacer had bowled the fastest delivery of the season at 156.7km/h until MI pacer Gerald Coetzee, who bowled a delivery clocked at 157.4km/h against Rajasthan Royals, broke that record.