IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts. He has caused quite a stir this season with his fiery deliveries bowled at speeds in excess of 150km/h. In fact, the 21-year-old pacer had bowled the fastest delivery of the season at 156.7km/h until MI pacer Gerald Coetzee, who bowled a delivery clocked at 157.4km/h against Rajasthan Royals, broke that record.

However, the right-handed pacer has been out of action for the last two matches due to an injury he picked up against Rajasthan Royals.

The Lucknow Super Giants, who have won three of their six matches so far, will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow today.

In the build-up to the match, fans have been speculating whether the young Indian pacer will be back in action, and LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener has given an update on the pacer's injury.

Speaking about Mayank's availability for the clash against CSK, Klusener said, “I am not sure regarding his participation in tomorrow's match against Chennai. He has been bowling in the nets, but his fitness is our priority. But can't say anything regarding his participation."

Mayank to play T20 World Cup for India?

Mayank's performance in the opening matches of the IPL has earned him plaudits from cricket pundits and social media users alike. The young pacer has also been tipped to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad if his good form persists.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody recently backed Mayank for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. Moody told ESPNCricinfo, “What's so impressive is it's not only just the pace - it's like everyone likes seeing a Nicholas Pooran hit the ball out of the ground, it is exhilarating to watch - but it's his control. Not only he has got the control, but he looks like he has got quite a mature head on his shoulders with regards to how he is bowling, and what lines he is bowling and lengths he is bowling. He is a real find."

