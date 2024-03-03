IPL 2024: Will MS Dhoni retire this year? CSK skipper's childhood friend drops major update
IPL 2024: Like last year, there is a lot of buzz around MS Dhoni's retirement from cricket after the current season of Indian Premier League
IPL 2024: “The easy thing would be to walk away, but I want to work hard for the next nine months and come back for another IPL season," were the parting words of legend MS Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to its fifth IPL trophy in 2023. Amid all the buzz around his retirement, MS Dhoni refused to give in to pressure and decided to play another season. As the nine months are over and a new IPL season is just weeks away, MS Dhoni's childhood friend dropped a big update on his retirement plans.