Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024: Will MS Dhoni retire this year? CSK skipper's childhood friend drops major update

IPL 2024: Will MS Dhoni retire this year? CSK skipper's childhood friend drops major update

Devesh Kumar

  • IPL 2024: Like last year, there is a lot of buzz around MS Dhoni's retirement from cricket after the current season of Indian Premier League

Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore during Indian Premier League 2023

IPL 2024: “The easy thing would be to walk away, but I want to work hard for the next nine months and come back for another IPL season," were the parting words of legend MS Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to its fifth IPL trophy in 2023. Amid all the buzz around his retirement, MS Dhoni refused to give in to pressure and decided to play another season. As the nine months are over and a new IPL season is just weeks away, MS Dhoni's childhood friend dropped a big update on his retirement plans.

Paramjit Singh, who helped MS Dhoni in the foundational years of his career believes that the CSK skipper will play at least one more season after IPL 2024. "I do not think this will be his (Dhoni’s) last season. He is still fit. I think he will play one or two more seasons. He will definitely play one more season. The reason is he is fit," Paramjit Singh said while speaking about MS Dhoni's retirement plans.

His remarks came days after a video of MS Dhoni practicing went viral on social media in which his bat had a 'Prime Sports' sticker, which belongs to the shop of Paramjit Singh. MS Dhoni never shied away from expressing his gratitude to his childhood friends, especially Paramjit Singh, who got him his first bat sponsorship, something also depicted in the biopic of MS Dhoni.

CSK begins pre-season camp in Chennai

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have begun their preparations for the 2024 battle as the franchise players landed in Chennai on Saturday to start the pre-season training camp. “The first batch of local (Indian) players arrived on Friday and more are expected to arrive in the coming days," a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official told news agency PTI.

The IPL 2024 season will kick off on March 22 where the defending champions will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at their home ground.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
