IPL 2024: Will Rohit Sharma leave Mumbai Indian and join Delhi Capitals? Here's the truth
Reports suggest Rohit Sharma might leave Mumbai Indians for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. Speculations arose after his interaction with DC's captain and franchise owners.
Rohit Sharma who was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the Mumbai Indian ahead of the IPL 2024, appears to be parting ways from the team. Reports have stated that the former skipper is likely to join Delhi Capitals for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2025. Prior to the MI vs DC match, Rohit was seen chatting with Parth Jindal, the Director of JSW Sports and co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, and Rishabh Pant. Following which, there have been increasing rumours that he will probably join the franchise.