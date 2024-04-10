Rohit Sharma who was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the Mumbai Indian ahead of the IPL 2024, appears to be parting ways from the team. Reports have stated that the former skipper is likely to join Delhi Capitals for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2025. Prior to the MI vs DC match, Rohit was seen chatting with Parth Jindal, the Director of JSW Sports and co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, and Rishabh Pant. Following which, there have been increasing rumours that he will probably join the franchise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, a tweet by user on X is also going viral on social media. According to the tweet, Parth Jindal said that “If Rohit had won 5 trophies for our franchise, we would have renamed Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to Rohit Sharma Stadium." Media reports also stated that DC did offer to include Rohit in the squad to which he had also agreed, however, it could not happen as MI asked for a huge transfer amount. According to certain media reports, Sharma is expected to take part in the IPL 2025 auction where Delhi Capitals is likley to put in huge numbers on him. However, it is also imporant to note that these are just speculations and no official statement on this has been made by Parth Jindal or Rohit Sharma till now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indian did secure its first win on 7 April at the Wankhede Stadium against the Delhi Capitals. The team secured first points on the board, MI jumped up the points table and secured the 8th position. Earlier, there were also news that Rohit Sharma could be handed back the captaincy as the team saw back to back losses. “It can happen. It's a big call because whatever little I understand these franchises and owners, they don't hesitate in taking calls," Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary had told Cricbuzz.

Since Pandya has taken over the MI captaincy, he has been facing a tough IPL phase this year. With hostile crowd at stadiums, who keeps booing the MI skipper, questions too have been raised on his poor on-field decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 World Cup Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy. "I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at Barbados," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said in February while naming Rohit the leader of the Men in Blue.

