Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is leading the Indian Premier League from the bottom after losing five of its games in 6 matches played till yet.

On Monday, it is going to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at its home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With an abysmal net run rate of -1.124 and two points in the IPL points table, the question of RCB's qualification in the playoffs has risen.

Though it is too early to say that RCB won't be able to qualify for playoffs, it won't be easy for Bangalore either. They need to win at least seven of their remaining eight matches.

Apart from this, they also need to other factors to favour them to secure a playoff berth.

Earlier in 2009 and 2011, RCB were in a similar position at the start of the season, as they lost four matches in row. However, RCB ended up reaching the final in both the editions.

IPL playoff scenarios for RCB: 1) Bowlers will have to take the lead: In the coming matches, RCB's main bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph and others need to perform. They need to bounce back with good economy and start picking up wickets.

2) No over reliance on Virat Kohli: The RCB need to shift its over alliance on Virat Kohli. Its other batters, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik need to perform with the bat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Win all matches: In IPL, a team needs to win eight matches and 16 points to get qualified for playoffs. RCB can make it to the playoffs if they win seven of their remaining eight games, else they can't qualify.

RCB's next IPL fixtures: April 15: RCB v SRH in Bengaluru (7.30 pm IST)

April 21: KKR v RCB in Kolkata (3.30 pm IST)

April 25: SRH v RCB in Hyderabad (7.30 pm IST)

April 28: GT v RCB in Ahmedabad (3.30 pm IST)

May 4: RCB v GT in Bengaluru (7.30 pm IST)

May 9: PBKS v RCB in Dharamsala (7.30 pm IST)

May 12: RCB v DC in Bengaluru (7.30 pm IST)

May 18: RCB v CSK in Bengaluru (7.30 pm IST)

