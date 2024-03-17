Is IPL 2024 moving out of India due to Lok Sabha elections? Jay Shah says…
BCCI secretary Jay Shah denies speculations of IPL 2024 being moved abroad, ensuring that the tournament will be conducted solely in India. The confirmation comes amidst some reports suggesting that BCCI is mulling conducting second leg of IPL 2024 season in UAE.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has quashed rumours about the second leg of the upcoming IPL season being played overseas, stating that the entire IPL 2024 season will be played in India. The confusion had erupted after a recent report suggested that the BCCI was looking at other countries to host the second leg of the 2024 IPL due to the upcoming general elections.