Is IPL 2024 moving out of India due to Lok Sabha elections? Jay Shah says…

BCCI secretary Jay Shah denies speculations of IPL 2024 being moved abroad, ensuring that the tournament will be conducted solely in India. The confirmation comes amidst some reports suggesting that BCCI is mulling conducting second leg of IPL 2024 season in UAE.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has quashed rumours about the second leg of the upcoming IPL season being played overseas, stating that the entire IPL 2024 season will be played in India. The confusion had erupted after a recent report suggested that the BCCI was looking at other countries to host the second leg of the 2024 IPL due to the upcoming general elections.

Soon after the announcement of the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, Jay Shah confirmed to Cricbuzz that the entire upcoming season of IPL will be played in India, saying, "No, it (IPL 2024) won't be moved overseas".

Notably, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a press conference on Saturday. The general elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Meanwhile, the BCCI had only announced the schedule for the first 21 matches of the IPL 2024 season from March 22 to April 7, while more details about the second phase of the cash-rich league could now be announced following the Election Commission's announcement. The first match of the IPL 2024 season will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru on March 22 between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As per the schedule already announced by the BCCI, there will be four double-headers during the 17-day period till April 7. Moreover, teams like RCB, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will play five matches each during the first leg of the IPL, while KKR will play three matches and other franchises will play four matches each.

The Times of India reported on Saturday that some top BCCI officials had arrived in Dubai to explore the possibility of organising the second leg of the 2024 IPL season in the UAE. The report also stated that some IPL teams have collected players' passports as a precautionary measure for a possible shift of the IPL during the general elections.

