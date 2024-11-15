IPL 2025: 7 Indians in marquee sets as BCCI releases final 574 names for mega auction

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Nov 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL 2024 title, is among the seven Indians in the marquees set for the upcoming auction.
Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL 2024 title, is among the seven Indians in the marquees set for the upcoming auction. (Instagram)

Seven Indians including Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami have been put in the marquee sets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, the final list of which was announced by the BCCI on Friday.

The other Indians in the marquees list are Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. Also in the marquees set is Mitchell Starc, who grabbed the headlines last season for being the costliest buy at 24.75 crores by champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Also Read | IPL 2025: Complete list of retained players of all 10 teams, remaining purse

Initially, 1574 players had registered for the auction. The list was pruned down to 574, out of which 366 are Indians while 208 are from overseas. Only three players from associate nations have been named in the final list, including USA duo of Ali Khan and Unmukt Chand.

Overall, 204 slots are up for grabs with 70 available slots for the foreign players. 2 crore is the highest base price with 81 players opting to be in the top bracket.

After all the 10 franchises announced their retention list, 46 players have been able to hold their places for a total expenditure of 558.5 crore. The franchises collectively have 641.5 crore to spend.

Also Read | IPL 2025 mega auction to take place in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on November 24, 25

The marquee set 1 consists of Jos Buttler, Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Pant, Arshdeep and Starc while the set 2 includes Rahul, Chahal, Shami, Siraj, Liam Livingstone and David Miller.

Among the biggies who are not a part of the final list are England's Jofra Archer and Australian Cameron Green. The all-rounder who played for RCB in the previous season, is being ruled out for the Australian summer due to injury.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction start time

The IPL 2025 mega auction will start on 12:30 PM local time (3 PM IST) on Sunday (November 24). That means the IPL 2025 mega auction will not clash with the Perth Test between India and Australia. 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025: 7 Indians in marquee sets as BCCI releases final 574 names for mega auction

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.