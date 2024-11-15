IPL 2025: 7 Indians in marquee sets as BCCI releases final 574 names for mega auction

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Nov 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL 2024 title, is among the seven Indians in the marquees set for the upcoming auction. (Instagram)

Seven Indians including Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami have been put in the marquee sets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, the final list of which was announced by the BCCI on Friday.

The other Indians in the marquees list are Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. Also in the marquees set is Mitchell Starc, who grabbed the headlines last season for being the costliest buy at 24.75 crores by champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Initially, 1574 players had registered for the auction. The list was pruned down to 574, out of which 366 are Indians while 208 are from overseas. Only three players from associate nations have been named in the final list, including USA duo of Ali Khan and Unmukt Chand.

Overall, 204 slots are up for grabs with 70 available slots for the foreign players. 2 crore is the highest base price with 81 players opting to be in the top bracket.

After all the 10 franchises announced their retention list, 46 players have been able to hold their places for a total expenditure of 558.5 crore. The franchises collectively have 641.5 crore to spend.

The marquee set 1 consists of Jos Buttler, Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Pant, Arshdeep and Starc while the set 2 includes Rahul, Chahal, Shami, Siraj, Liam Livingstone and David Miller.

Among the biggies who are not a part of the final list are England's Jofra Archer and Australian Cameron Green. The all-rounder who played for RCB in the previous season, is being ruled out for the Australian summer due to injury.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction start time

The IPL 2025 mega auction will start on 12:30 PM local time (3 PM IST) on Sunday (November 24). That means the IPL 2025 mega auction will not clash with the Perth Test between India and Australia. 

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 09:30 PM IST
