IPL 2025: A look at recent form of CSKs latest signee, Dewald Brevis ahead of MI clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 'El-Clasico' clash at Wankhede Stadium, all eyes will be on young South African batter Dewald Brevis, who could make his debut in yellow colours against his former franchise.

CSK have brought in South African batter Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Brevis was previously part of MI, where he played 10 matches, scoring 230 runs at an average of 23.00 with a best score of 49 at a strike rate of 133.72. He is joining CSK for ₹2.2 crores.

CSK have brought in the Proteas youngster, who finished as top run-getter in the 2022 U19 World Cup, with 506 runs in six matches, two centuries and three fifties. Despite not being able to do well in his two T20Is played for South Africa so far, Brevis has re-established himself as an exciting prospect with his all-format form this year.

Brevis, 21, was a crucial part of the SA20 2025's winning MI Cape Town team, scoring 291 runs in 12 matches and 10 innings at an average of 48.50, with a strike rate of over 184. He scored two half-centuries in what was his breakout season, with the best score of 73*. He ended as the third-highest run-getter for his team and overall sixth-highest run-getter. Brevis also tonked 25 sixes during the competition.

In 81 T20s, he has made 1,787 runs in 76 innings at an average of 26.27 and a strike rate of 144.93, with a century and seven fifties. His best score in the format is 162.

The young hitter known as 'Baby AB' due to similarities of his bat swing and hitting with legendary batter AB de Villiers is also making a killing in first-class cricket during the ongoing Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25 tournament. In the tournament so far, Dewald has made 573 runs in eight matches and 12 innings at an average of 47.75 and a strike rate of over 88, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score is 159. He is the second-highest run-getter in the competition so far, representing Titans.

In his last four matches, Brevis has scored 16 and 99, 148, 80, 0 and 26.