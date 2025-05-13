IPL 2025: Ahmedabad likely to host Final, Qualifier 2; Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in line for rest of playoff games

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final and Qualifier 2 instead of Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. The final and Qualifier 1 was originally scheduled for May 23 and 25 but was rescheduled to June 1 and 3 after the BCCI announced a revised schedule for the remaining 17 games.

The change of venues comes in due to the Kolkata weather on June 1 and 3 with rain expected in certain parts in the City of Joy. While announcing the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the BCCI didn't announce the venues for the playoff matches.

The BCCI is closely monitoring the monsoon across the country and if the forecast looks good Kolkata might retain its games. However, the expectation is Ahmedabad is unlikely to have any rain in early June.

As far as Qualifier and Eliminator are concerned, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium seems to be the most desired option for BCCI. Likewise, the final decision depends on the monsoon movement.

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall a few days ago and has remained overcast since then. If any of the north India venues remain unaffected by rain, the BCCI won't hesitate on shifting the matches.