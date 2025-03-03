IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane’s FIRST reaction as KKR appoints India batter as captain

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday announced that Ajinkya Rahane will captain the defending champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning on March 22.

Following the franchise's announced, Rahane took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his first reaction.

“Honored and excited to lead @KKRiders in the upcoming IPL season! Looking forward to the challenge and giving it our all. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo 💪🔥 #IPL2025,” said Rahane in a post on X.

In a statement, Rahane added, “I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title.”

Rahane replaces Shreyas Iyer as the skipper with the latter tasked to lead Punjab Kings this season.

Venkatesh Iyer, who has been with KKR for a long time, has been made Rahane's deputy.

Defending champions KKR will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL opener at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

What KKR CEO said: "We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader," said Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR.

Stating that Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities, Mysore added, “We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title.”

KKR register three stars around Gemini constellation In another development, Kolkata Knight Riders, which is three-time IPL champions, have officially registered three stars around the Gemini constellation, each symbolizing their title victories in 2012 (Korbo), 2014 (Lorbo), and 2024 (Jeetbo).

On a clear night, the stars can be viewed using the coordinates, or by scanning a QR code.