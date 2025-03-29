IPL 2025: Angry Virat Kohli threatens Khaleel Ahmed in front of MS Dhoni; lashes out at CSK pacer post match - Watch

Virat Kohli has never shied away from expressing his emotions against an opponent on the field, be it in front of his seniors. A similar incident took place at the end of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match in the ongoing IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram when the former RCB skipper threatened Khaleel Ahmed in front of the legendary MS Dhoni.

The Virat Kohli vs Khaleel Ahmed battle started in the third over of the match when the left-arm CSK pacer bowled a bouncer to the RCB batter which angled outside. One of the best players of pull shot, Virat Kohli tried the same but was beaten by the extra bounce.

Following the ball both Virat Kohli and Khaleel Ahmed gave death stares to each other. Although RCB won the game by 50 runs, Khaleel Ahmed's treatment (death stare) remained on Virat Kohli's mind and he decided to give it back to the pacer post match.

Watch Virat Kohli threatens Khaleel Ahmed

In a video that went viral on social media, Virat Kohli kind of threated Khaleel Ahmed in a healthy way in front of MS Dhoni during the customary handshakes. Knowing Virat Kohli is angry on him, the CSK fast-bowler tried to make him understand but to no avail.

What caught everyone's eye was how Virat Kohli reacted to Khaleel Ahmed post that. Teammates in the national team, Virat Kohli was caught having a light moment with Ravindra Jadeja. But as soon as Khaleel Ahmed came in front of them, Virat Kohli turned serious.

Watch how Virat Kohli reacts to Khaleel Ahmed

Although it was hard to get what exactly Virat Kohli told Khaleel Ahmed, but by reading the RCB star's lips, one can assume that the former India captain warned the opposition bowler the next time both face off against each other in any match.