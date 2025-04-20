IPL 2025: Angry Virat Kohli yells at captain Rajat Patidar after horrible mix-up during PBKS vs RCB tie; watch video

An angry Virat Kohli was on display as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star vented his frustration out on captain Rajat Patidar during their chance against Punjab Kings on Sunday at the new PCA stadium in Mullanpur.

The incident took place on the fourth balls of the 16th over bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Chasing Punjab Kings' 157/6, RCB were 125/2 at that time. Nudging a Arshdeep delivery towards the leg side, Kohli wanted for a double. Patidar, however, after completing the first run, wasn't keep for the second but Kohli had already ran the next.