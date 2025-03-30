IPL 2025: Anikets resillient fifty stands out as Starcs fifer wipes out SRH for 163 against DCIPL 2025: Anikets resillient fifty stands out as Starcs fifer wipes out SRH for 163 against DC

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Aniket Verma's resilient half-century provided some resistance, but a dominant Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav, bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for just 163 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Vizag on Sunday.

SRH was in trouble early, reduced to 37/4, before Aniket (74 off 41 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 19 balls) put up a crucial 77-run stand to steady the innings. However, Kuldeep (3/22) delivered key blows, while Starc (5/35) completed his five-wicket haul to wrap up SRH's innings in just 18.4 overs.

After SRH won the toss and opted to bat first, they suffered an early setback when Abhishek Sharma was run out for just one in the first over by Vipraj Nigam. Starc then struck twice in the third over, dismissing Ishan Kishan (2) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0), leaving SRH reeling at 25/3 in 2.3 overs.

Travis Head, looking to counterattack, was bowled by Starc for 22 off 12 balls, marking the seventh time the pacer has dismissed him. With his departure, SRH was down to 37/4 in 4.1 overs.

Klaasen and Aniket took charge, with Klaasen hitting Starc for a six and a four to take SRH past the 50-run mark in 4.5 overs. By the end of the powerplay, SRH had reached 58/4, with Klaasen (11 *) and Aniket (6 *) at the crease.

The duo accelerated, bringing up their 50-run partnership in just 22 balls, with Aniket smashing two sixes off Axar Patel. SRH crossed the 100-run mark in 9.1 overs, maintaining an aggressive run rate. At the halfway mark, they stood at 105/4, with Aniket (40 *) and Klaasen (31 *) unbeaten.

The 77-run stand between the two was over as Mohit Sharma removed Klaasen for a well-made 32 in 19 balls, with Vipraj Nigam taking a fine running catch. SRH was 114/5 in 10.5 overs. Abhinav Manohar also made a fine impact as Kuldeep Yadav removed him for four runs. SRH was 119/6 in 12 overs.

Aniket reached his maiden IPL fifty in 34 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes.

Kuldeep got his second wicket in the match as skipper Pat Cummins (2) was removed for a duck as he took the aerial route. DC was 123/7 in 14 overs.

Aniket brought down some pressure for SRH, making a meal out of Axar's deliveries and hitting him for a four and two sixes in the 15th over.

Kuldeep picked up his third scalp as Aniket's audacious knock was ended due to a catch by Jake Fraser McGurk near the boundary for 74 in 41 balls, with five fours and six sixes. SRH was 148/8 in 15.5 overs.

Starc got his five-wicket haul as he removed Harshal Patel (5) and Wiaan Mulder in quick succession. SRH was 163/10 in 18.4 overs.