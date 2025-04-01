IPL 2025: Arshdeep takes three as resillient Pooran, Badoni take LSG to 171/7 against PBKS

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Top-class spells from Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson restricted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a solid 171/7 in their first home Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Being put to bat first, LSG was reeling at 35/3, but fighting knocks from Nicholas Pooran (44) and Ayush Badoni (41) and a fiery cameo by Abdul Samad (27) gave LSG something to fight for. Arshdeep was the top bowler with three wickets.

After PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first, LSG was off to a poor start as a slower delivery from Arshdeep Singh removed an in-form Mitchell Marsh on a golden duck, leaving LSG at 1/1 in 0.4 overs.

In the third over, Aiden Markram broke the shackles for LSG, hitting Arshdeep for three boundaries in all parts of the ground. He continued his carnage with a four and a six over deep backward point against Lockie Ferguson, but an inswinging delivery crashed into his stumps. Markram was gone for a well-made 28 in 18 balls (with four boundaries and a six). LSG was 32/2 in 3.5 overs.

A poor pull attempt meant that skipper Rishabh Pant did not survive for long either, as a catch by Yuzi Chahal at short fine leg on a Glenn Maxwell delivery sent him back for just two. LSG was 35/3 in 4.5 overs.

The pair of Nichola Pooran and Ayush Badoni took LSG to 39/3 at the end of the powerplay in six overs, making it a disappointing start in front of home fans in Lucknow.

Pooran collected a couple of boundaries against Maxwell and a six against Marcus Stoinis. LSG had their 50-runs up in 7.1 overs.

In the 10th over, Pooran smoked Chahal for two fours and sixes, collecting 15 runs to end the first 10 overs at 76/3, with him (33*) and Badoni (11*) unbeaten.

A counter-attacking fifty-run stand between these two came up in 37 balls. A fine catch from Maxwell on a pacey delivery from Chahal ended Pooran's audacious knock at 44 in 30 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes. LSG was 89/4 in 11.3 overs.

LSG reached their 100-runs in 13 overs, with a six by Ayush Badoni over extra deep cover. His partnership with David Miller (19 in 18 balls, with three fours) was a short-lived one as the South African was caught by Prabhsimran Singh on a Marco Jansen delivery after collecting some boundaries against spinners. LSG was 119/5 in 15.5 overs.

In the 18th over, Badoni and Abdul Samad looted runs against Arshdeep, bringing the 150-run mark in 17.4 overs. The duo hit three fours and a six, getting a total of 20 runs. However, Jansen gave away just eight runs in the penultimate over.

Badoni went high, but got caught by Maxwell for 41 in 33 balls, with a four and three sixes. LSG was 166/6 in 19.2 overs. Samad's cameo was also finished by a catch from Priyansh Arya for 27 in 12 balls (with two fours and two sixes). LSG was 169/7 in 19.4 overs.

LSG finished at 171/7 in 20 overs, with Shardul Thakur (3*) and Avesh Khan (0*) unbeaten.