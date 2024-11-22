IPL 2025 auction: From Mitchell Starc to Sam Curran, check season-wise costliest players in history

In the 2024 IPL Auction, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was picked by Shah Rukh Khan's co-owned franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, for a whopping 24.75 crore.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated22 Nov 2024, 04:38 PM IST
KKR' Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of SRH's Shahbaz Ahmed during the IPL Twenty20 first qualifier cricket match between SRH and KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP/File)
KKR’ Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of SRH’s Shahbaz Ahmed during the IPL Twenty20 first qualifier cricket match between SRH and KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP/File) (AFP)

With just two days left until the auction of the Indian Premier League 2025 kicks off in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, speculations are rife about who might emerge as the priciest player this year.

In the 2024 IPL auction, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was picked by Shah Rukh Khan's co-owned franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, for an eye-popping 24.75 crore.

Also Read | Lyon teases Pant with IPL 2025 auction question; watch IND keeper’s cheeky reply

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers for the IPL 2025 edition. Several strong contenders, like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, and Shreyas Iyer, are likely to spark bidding wars. 

The list of uncapped players includes 318 Indians and 12 international cricketers. Across all 10 teams in the auction, franchises are set to fill 204 slots, including 70 reserved for overseas players.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar over IPL 2025 prediction

This time, the BCCI has raised the lowest base price for players to 30 lakh, up by 10 lakh from last year. 

Once again, Mallika Sagar will helm the action for IPL 2025.

Highest bidding players in IPL history:

2008: Mahendra Singh Dhoni by Chennai Super Kings at $1.5 million.

2009: Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen picked by CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore for a price of $1.55 million each.

2010: KKR picked Shane Bond, while the Mumbai Indians bought Kieron Pollard for $750k million each.

2011: KKR bought Gautam Gambhir for $2.4 million.

2012: Rajasthan Royals bought Ravindra Jadeja for $2 million.

2013: Mumbai Indians bought Glenn Maxwell for $1 million.

2014: Yuvraj Singh was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 14 crore.

Also Read | How RTM rule in IPL 2025 is different from previous seasons?

2015: Yuvraj Singh was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 16 crore.

2016: Shane Watson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 9.5 crore.

2017: Rising Pune Supergiants bought Ben Stokes for 14.5 crore.

2018: Rajasthan Royals bought Ben Stokes for 12.5 crore.

2019: Rajasthan Royals picked Jaydev Unadkat for 8.4 crore.

2020: KKR bought Pat Cummins for 15.5 crore.

2021: Rajasthan Royals picked Chris Morris for 16.25 crore.

2022: Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for 15.25 crore.

2023: Punjab Kings bought Sam Curran for 18.50 crore.

2024: KKR bought Mitchell Starc for 24.75 crore.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 auction: From Mitchell Starc to Sam Curran, check season-wise costliest players in history

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.