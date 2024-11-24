IPL 2025 auction: KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer becomes third-expensive buy at ₹23.75 crore after Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant

Venkatesh Iyer became the third expensive buy in IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured the all-rounder's services for a whopping ₹23.75 crore. Started with a base price of ₹2 crore, KKR instantly started bidding for their warrior. Lucknow Super Giants soon joined the bidding war till ₹6 crore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the fray at ₹8.50 crore. While LSG opted out, KKR continued to keep their paddle up. Although RCB fought till the end, it was three-time defending champions who got back their player.

Having joined KKR in 2020, Venkatesh has been an integral part of the Kolkata-franchise, impressive everyone in his debut season in Dubai. in his 10 games in 2020 IPL, Venkatesh scored 350 runs en route to KKR's road to final. Overall, Venkatesh has scored 1326 runs so far in 51 matches, all for KKR.