IPL 2025 auction likely to take place in UAE, BCCI shortlists two venues: Report

  • Though nothing is finalised yet, the BCCI is also considering Dubai, in the UAE, as an option.

Livemint
Updated6 Oct 2024, 05:23 PM IST
The auction is expected to take place in the last week of November. (File)
The auction is expected to take place in the last week of November. (File)

The Indian Premier League 2025 auction is most likely to take place in Saudi Arabian City, reported Cricbuzz, stating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering hosting the mega event in Riyadh or Jeddah.

Though nothing is finalised yet, the BCCI is also considering Dubai, in the UAE, as an option. The auction is expected to take place in the last week of November.

Also Read | ‘Rule 7 for MS Dhoni,’ Netizens react as BCCI revises IPL retention rule

So far, finding a suitable venue or hotel for BCCI has proven challenging in conducting the IPL auction. Though money is not an issue for cash-rich BCCI, identifying a venue in Saudi Arabia has been particularly difficult.

According to reports, the costs in Saudi Arabia are much higher than in Dubai, where the IPL 2024 auctions were held in December 2023.

Previously, the BCCI officials also shortlisted London as venue for the IPL 2025 auction, but shunned the idea citing the cold weather at this time of year.

Also Read | IPL 2025 auction likely to take place overseas in last week of November: Report

Now, the BCCI and IPL officials are looking for a place where they can host the mega event for two days and accommodate the entire IPL entourage. This includes lodging and accommodation for the 10 franchise delegations and a large entourage involving two broadcasters - Jio and Disney Star.

IPL and retention rules:

Earlier on 28 September, the BCCI officially brought back the 'uncapped player' rule for the first time which it scrapped in 2021.

“A capped Indian player will become uncapped if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only,” BCCI said in a statement.

Also Read | MS Dhoni to play as uncapped player in IPL 2025? BCCI may grant CSK’s request

According to the retention rules, 10 IPL franchises will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players from their previous squads, including usage Right To Match (RTM) card at the auction that will cost 75 crore out of an enhanced team purse of 120 crore.

Dhoni ‘uncertain’ to play in IPL 2025:

With Chennai Super Kings considering retaining MS Dhoni for yet another season, the possibility of Dhoni's return is uncertain.

As per details, Dhoni is reportedly set to meet the CSK officials later this month and may announce his decision.

Retired from international cricket on August 15 2020, and last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Dhoni still has a significant presence in the IPL.

Stating his response on his return to the IPL, MS Dhoni had previously said that it would depend entirely on the retention rules set by the IPL Governing Council.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain?

“There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but it needs to be in the best interest of the team,” HT quoted Dhoni as saying.

With agency inputs.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 05:23 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 auction likely to take place in UAE, BCCI shortlists two venues: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.