IPL 2025 auction likely to take place in UAE, BCCI shortlists two venues: Report

The Indian Premier League 2025 auction is most likely to take place in Saudi Arabian City, reported Cricbuzz, stating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering hosting the mega event in Riyadh or Jeddah.

Though nothing is finalised yet, the BCCI is also considering Dubai, in the UAE, as an option. The auction is expected to take place in the last week of November.

So far, finding a suitable venue or hotel for BCCI has proven challenging in conducting the IPL auction. Though money is not an issue for cash-rich BCCI, identifying a venue in Saudi Arabia has been particularly difficult.

According to reports, the costs in Saudi Arabia are much higher than in Dubai, where the IPL 2024 auctions were held in December 2023.

Previously, the BCCI officials also shortlisted London as venue for the IPL 2025 auction, but shunned the idea citing the cold weather at this time of year.

Now, the BCCI and IPL officials are looking for a place where they can host the mega event for two days and accommodate the entire IPL entourage. This includes lodging and accommodation for the 10 franchise delegations and a large entourage involving two broadcasters - Jio and Disney Star.

IPL and retention rules: Earlier on 28 September, the BCCI officially brought back the 'uncapped player' rule for the first time which it scrapped in 2021.

“A capped Indian player will become uncapped if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only,” BCCI said in a statement.

According to the retention rules, 10 IPL franchises will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players from their previous squads, including usage Right To Match (RTM) card at the auction that will cost ₹75 crore out of an enhanced team purse of ₹120 crore.

Dhoni ‘uncertain’ to play in IPL 2025: With Chennai Super Kings considering retaining MS Dhoni for yet another season, the possibility of Dhoni's return is uncertain.

As per details, Dhoni is reportedly set to meet the CSK officials later this month and may announce his decision.

Retired from international cricket on August 15 2020, and last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Dhoni still has a significant presence in the IPL.

Stating his response on his return to the IPL, MS Dhoni had previously said that it would depend entirely on the retention rules set by the IPL Governing Council.

“There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but it needs to be in the best interest of the team,” HT quoted Dhoni as saying.