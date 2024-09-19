IPL 2025 auction likely to take place overseas in last week of November: Report

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction for Season 18 is most likely to take place during the third or fourth weekend of November 18, reported Cricbuzz, adding the auction will almost certainly be held overseas.

According to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources, as the sports website quoted, the IPL Auction 2025 venue will likely be in the Middle East like in 2024.

The IPL auction took place in Dubai in 2024, but sources claim it may take place in another Gulf city, Doha or Abu Dhabi. However, the venue has not been clarified yet.

Retention rules: Meanwhile, IPL franchises have yet to receive the retention rules before the mega auction. With BCCI citing a potential delay in the announcement of these rules, franchises are concerned if they will have enough time to prepare adequately for the auction.

As per details, the retentions is expected to be around November 15 reported Cricbuzz.

Current retention rules state that franchises can only retain four players in the auction. In the meantime, Sunrisers Hyderabad has pushed for a change in rules with them looking to retain their key players after an impressive 2024 campaign.

Among other details, the BCCI is also facing a dilemma over the impact player substitution rule going into the IPL 2025. Many senior players and experts have raised their concerns regarding the issue.