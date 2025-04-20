IPL 2025; Avesh Khan’s mother cries after son’s match-winning spell against Rajasthan Royals. Nicholas Pooran pacifies

“Making your parents feel proud because of you is all you are meant for”

Avesh Khan did just that. The LSG pacer's sensational death over bowling won the praise of critics and fans alike.

In an emotional video uploaded by the official handle of Lucknow Super Giants, Avesh Khan was seen to be having a chat with his mother over a video call. Nicholas Pooran, Avesh's LSG teammate asked his mother to not cry and have a smile. “Don't cry, nahi crying, smile! smile only,” said the caribbean superstar. Pooran tried his best to console Avesh's mother. “Beta good, Beta bhalo (Your son is doing good)”

Later, Avesh khan had an emotional reunion with his parents and family members.

Avesh Khan's exploits Avesh Khan bowled a scintillating spell at the death for Lucknow Super Giants, conceding just 11 runs in the 18th and 20th overs combined. Avesh khan dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal off the first ball of the 18th over and triggered the collapse. With 8 runs to defend in the 20th over, the former RR pacer conceded just 6 runs and took the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer.

20th over drama. Ball 1, Single by Dhruv Jurel

Ball 2, Misfield by Shardul Thakur - two runs

Ball 3, Shimron Hetmyer's flick found the short fine leg fielder

Ball 4, New batter Shubham Dubey - dot ball

Ball 5, Dropped catch by David Miller

Ball 6, Avesh Khan fielded the ball and gets injured