IPL 2025; Avesh Khan’s mother cries after son’s match-winning spell against Rajasthan Royals. Nicholas Pooran pacifies

“Making your parents feel proud because of you is all you are meant for”
Avesh Khan did just that. The LSG pacer's sensational death over bowling won the praise of critics and fans alike.
In an emotional video uploaded by the official handle of Lucknow Super Giants, Avesh Khan was seen to be having a chat with his mother over a video call. Nicholas Pooran, Avesh's LSG teammate asked his mother to not cry and have a smile. “Don't cry, nahi crying, smile! smile only,” said the caribbean superstar. Pooran tried his best to console Avesh's mother. “Beta good, Beta bhalo (Your son is doing good)”
Later, Avesh khan had an emotional reunion with his parents and family members.
Avesh Khan bowled a scintillating spell at the death for Lucknow Super Giants, conceding just 11 runs in the 18th and 20th overs combined. Avesh khan dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal off the first ball of the 18th over and triggered the collapse. With 8 runs to defend in the 20th over, the former RR pacer conceded just 6 runs and took the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer.
Ball 1, Single by Dhruv Jurel
Ball 2, Misfield by Shardul Thakur - two runs
Ball 3, Shimron Hetmyer's flick found the short fine leg fielder
Ball 4, New batter Shubham Dubey - dot ball
Ball 5, Dropped catch by David Miller
Ball 6, Avesh Khan fielded the ball and gets injured
Avesh Khan has taken 8 wickets in 7 matches at an economy of 9.84. The LSG pacer managed to take at least a wicket in 6 of the 7 matches. Avesh's key victims include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag.
