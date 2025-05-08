IPL 2025: Bangar impressed with CSKs knack of unearthing young talent; Chopra calls Noors signing 'spot on'

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar was "impressed" with Chennai Super Kings' knack of unearthing young talent after Gujarat's wicketkeeper batter Urvil Patel stole the show with his four sizzling sixes against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Eden Gardens held its breath as Urvil, in his debut game for the five-time champions, filled the sky over Eden with his fireworks. He opened his account with a flashy shot and cleared the boundary rope for a towering maximum.

The 26-year-old toyed with Moeen Ali's field setup in the next over and cleared the fence twice to continue his relentless onslaught. He didn't spare Harshit Rana and launched the ball across the line over midwicket, sending it a long way back into the jubilant wave of the crowd.

However, his rollicking debut ended on the next delivery after his attempt to loft it over extra cover resulted in a thick outside edge, which flew to Varun Chakaravarthy. As Urvil returned with 31(11), he had pushed his case of being a prospect talent for the future.

"Very impressive, it clearly shows Urvil Patel has a sound temperament. To come in and make an immediate impact is a remarkable talent to have. And because he keeps wickets, you wonder if MS sees something in him that could eventually lead to him being CSK's long-term wicketkeeper and also someone who can bat in key positions," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

CSK roped in Urvil three days ago as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament owing to a ligament tear in the left ankle. Urvil isn't the only talent unearthed by the Super Kings this season. Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed have impressed in the colour yellow with their swashbuckling performances with the bat.

"It's a big positive for CSK. Urvil Patel was signed late in the season, and after giving Rasheed a fair run, they handed Urvil an opportunity--and he made an immediate impact. It reminded me of the kind of debut Ayush Mhatre had for them," he added.

Urvil's fiery knock played its part in assisting Chennai gun down the 180-run target set by the Knight Riders. This was just their third victory from 12 fixtures, and their heroic act in Kolkata came in the aftermath of their early exit from the playoffs race.

Former cricketers and fans have traced the reason behind CSK's turbulent season to last year's mega action in Jeddah. Former cricketer turned commentator, Aakash Chopra, acknowledged that Chennai may have made mistakes on the auction table, but their determination to get Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad was "spot on."

"When you look at the auction, CSK may have got a few things wrong, but one thing they got absolutely spot on was Noor Ahmed. There was a bit of a bidding battle with Gujarat Titans--GT even tried to RTM him--but CSK were determined. They were ready to spend big because they really wanted Noor. I remember his first game, it was against Mumbai, where he picked up three or four wickets and helped CSK win," Aakash said.

The 20-year-old left-arm wrist spinner has been Chennai's premier weapon with the ball in the ongoing cash-rich league. He has scalped 20 wickets from 12 fixtures at 17.25 while striking at 12.9.