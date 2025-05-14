IPL 2025: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman replaces Jake Fraser-McGurk at Delhi Capitals for rest of tournament

Delhi Capitals have signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement player for Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Wednesday. Fraser-McGurk is among several Delhi Capitals players who have returned home after the IPL 2025 was halted for a week after escalating tensions across borders of India and Pakistan.

The IPL 2025 came to a halt midway during the Punjab Kings' home game against Delhi Capitals on May 8 in Dharamshala. “Delhi Capitals (DC) have signed Mustafizur Rahman as Jake Fraser-McGurk has opted to leave from the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to personal reasons,” IPL said in a statement.

“Mustafizur Rahman has so far played 57 IPL matches and has 61 wickets against his name. He has played 106 T20Is for Bangladesh, picking up 132 wickets from the same. The left-arm medium pacer will join DC for ₹6 Crore,” the statement added.

This will be a homecoming for Rahman at Delhi Capitals. The Bangladesh pacer made his IPL debut in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad before playing for Delhi Capitals in 2022 and 2023 seasons. He played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.

Will Mitchell Starc return for IPL 2025? The signing of Mustafizur gives a hint that Starc is unlikely to return for IPL 2025 after the Australian placer was named in the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next month against South Africa. Starc has already reached Sydney on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals are placed fifth in the IPL 2025 points table and need to win all their remaining three games to have a shot at the playoffs. Delhi Capitals will play against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at home.