IPL 2025; Battle of Punjab Kings' Indian top 3 vs Lucknow Super Giants' overseas top 3 in Dharamshala

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) play each other at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala tonight. PBKS (13 points) have a three-point lead over LSG (10 points). The two contrasting batting orders will determine whether the gap widens to 5 points or shrinks to 1 point.

Advertisement

Contrasting top-order The top three of Punjab kings is entirely made up of Indians, whereas the top three of Lucknow Super Giants is entirely overseas. Punjab Kings' top three have two uncapped players, whereas the Lucknow Super Giants' top three have led their International teams in global events. Punjab Kings have strengthened their top-order by signing Mitchell Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell .

The two groups are matching each other on most parameters.

Highest contributing top orders, IPL 2025

Rank Team Batting trio Percentage of runs 1 Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler 72.57 % 2 Lucknow Super Giants Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran 60.99 % 3 Punjab Kings Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer 58.44 %

The two teams also possess the best six-hitters in the league.

Most sixes, IPL 2025

Player Team Sixes Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 34 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 26 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 25 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 24 Priyansh Arya Punjab Kings 22 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 21 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 20

PBKS and LSG have two entrants each in the top 7 six-hitters chart.

Shreyas Iyer and Nicholas Pooran have smashed 4 fifties each and 3 of those resulted in wins. The problems of the two sides are more or less the same.

Advertisement

Middle-order strike rates, IPL 2025 Punjab Kings' middle-order (number 4 to number 7) strike rate of 131.6 is the lowest among all 10 teams. LSG middle-order ranks third from the bottom with a strike rate of 133.8. The task is very simple for the bowling units. Dismiss the top-order cheaply and put pressure on the brittle middle-order. But can they do?

Performance of bowling units The two bowling units are heading in opposite directions. LSG did well in the five games. PBKS did worse in the first five games. Yuzvendra Chahal's form has improved PBKS' bowling numbers in the last five games, whereas LSG are without a true leader in their bowling group.

Team Balls/wicket - first 5 matches Balls/wicket - next 5 matches Punjab Kings 25.7 12.8 Lucknow Super Giants 18 23.4

Punjab Kings core bowling group comprises Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen. The presence of Harpreet Brar (Left-arm spin), Xavier Bartlett (Right-arm pace) adds more variety to the attack.

Advertisement

Lucknow's bowling unit has just two varieties: Right-arm pacers and right-arm leg-spinners. Left-arm spinner Siddharth Manimaran has featured in just 2 matches.

Punjab Kings are the stronger of the two units and that was also evident in the earlier meeting of the season. PBKS restricted LSG to 171/7 in Lucknow and chased the target with 22 balls to spare. Things are looking difficult for LSG. But they have one big weapon in the form of Mayank Yadav. Can Mayank delivers a searing spell for the visiting side?