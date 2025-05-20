IPL 2025: BCCI brings in massive change in playing conditions for matches effective from CSK vs RR; check full details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has brought in a new change in the playing conditions of the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) games by extending the stipulated extra time by an hour. That means, all the remaining games in IPL 2025 will now have 120 minutes of extra time from the existing one hour.

The new development comes in considering the unpredictable weather across the country. It will be effective from May 20 onwards, starting from the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash in Delhi. Earlier, 120 minutes of extra time was only reserved for playoffs and not the league games.

"Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20 May," BCCI said in a statement.

RCB vs SRH shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow Meanwhile, the BCCI also shifted Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy stadium on May 23 to Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

“The IPL Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, due to unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru,” BCCI said.

On the day, the BCCI also announced the venues for the playoff matches. The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final and Qualifier 2 on June 3 and 1 respectively while the New PCA stadium in Mullanpur has been chosen for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 29 and 30 respectively.

