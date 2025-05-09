IPL 2025: Best and worst moments, part 1 – CSK, DC, GT, KKR and LSG

The Indian Premier League authorities have suspended the 18th edition of the cash-rich league for a week due to ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan. The 58th game of the league stage, played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in the hilly town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, was stopped after 10.1 overs in the first innings due to security reasons.

The authorities are expected to provide an update on the revised schedule after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders. This live blog has all the latest updates about the tournament.

IPL 2025 has been a closely contested one. No team has managed to qualify for the playoffs after the 57 completed matches. Three teams—Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad—are already out of the race for the playoffs. This article revisits the best and worst moments of the first five teams in alphabetical order.

Chennai Super Kings Best moment: CSK found their best combination long after they got eliminated from the playoffs race. The dazzling batting performances of their three replacement signings—Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Urvil Patel—augur well for the next season.

Special mention: Dhoni's cool run-out to dismiss LSG's Abdul Samad and the lightning-quick stumping to dismiss MI's Suryakumar Yadav are sure to feature in the tournament highlights reels.

Worst moment: It is very difficult to pick one worst moment for CSK. Probably, the double whammy of losing Ruturaj Gaikwad to a shoulder injury and getting reduced to 103/9 vs. KKR in Chennai on April 11 could top the other bad days.

Delhi Capitals Best moment: Winning the first four matches of a season for the first time ever.

Worst moment: Getting reduced to 29/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The silver lining was the one point they managed to get, thanks to the heavy rain and poor drainage conditions in Hyderabad. That one point could eventually help them reach the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans Best moment: Three batters from the same team scoring 500 runs in a season has never happened before in the IPL. Gujarat Titans' terrific trio of Sai Sudharsan (509 runs), Shubman Gill (508 runs), and Jos Buttler (500 runs) have managed to achieve the landmark feat.

Worst moment: The most consistent side of the season didn't have too many bad moments this season. They fought hard even in their defeats, except once.

One of the greatest moments in the history of the IPL became the worst moment for the Gujarat Titans. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old opener, smashed a jaw-breaking century against Gujarat Titans. The GT bowlers looked utterly clueless against the teenage sensation. Was it really the worst moment? No, let's not be too harsh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Best moment: Crashing MS Dhoni's party in Chennai. KKR's bowlers produced their best game to halt Dhoni's return as captain of Chennai Super Kings. KKR chased a paltry target of 104 in just 61 balls.

Worst moment: Failing to chase 112 against the Punjab Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants Best moment: Digvesh Rathi's signature celebration (Pun intended)

Worst moment: Captain Rishabh Pant's batting form. Pant was bought by the franchise for 27 crore, and the left-hander has scored just 128 runs from 129 balls in 11 matches.