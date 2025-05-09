IPL 2025: Best and worst moments, part 2 — MI, PBKS, RR, RCB and SRH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) authorities have suspended the 18th edition of the cash-rich league for a week due to ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan. The 58th game of the league stage, played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in the hilly town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, was stopped after 10.1 overs in the first innings due to security reasons.

The authorities are expected to provide an update on the revised schedule after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders. This live blog has all the latest updates about the tournament.

The IPL 2025 has been a closely contested one. No team has managed to qualify for the playoffs after the 57 completed matches. Three teams—Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad—are already out of the race for the playoffs. This article revisits the best and worst moments of the last five teams in alphabetical order. Part 1 featuring the other five teams can be found here.

Mumbai Indians Best moment: Mumbai Indians took time to find their range. Once they found it, they transformed into a lean, mean winning machine. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's stunning batting against CSK on April 20 has been the highlight of MI's season. Suryakumar Yadav's 12 consecutive scores of 25 or above is also an IPL record.

Special mention: Captain Hardik Pandya's 42 off just 15 balls against RCB in a losing cause.

Worst moment: The controversial decision to retire out Tilak Varma for Mitchell Santner in their game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings Best moment: Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya's audacious stroke-making triumphs over all the other efforts. Priyansh Arya scored a superb century against Chennai Super Kings, whereas Prabhsimran smashed four consecutive half-centuries, including the one against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala.

Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick against CSK and the bowling efforts to dismiss KKR for 95 in a chase of 112 are the other noteworthy moments.

Worst moment: Glenn Maxwell's third stint with Punjab Kings never took off. Maxwell could score only 48 runs in the 6 matches he played this season. He was proving to be a handy asset with the ball, though. However, a finger injury prematurely ended his campaign.

Rajasthan Royals Best moment: It's a no-brainer pick. Which one would you pick? Fastest IPL century by an Indian or the youngest batter to score an IPL century. Vaibhav Suryavanshi decided to pick both options and smoked a 35-ball century at the age of 14 years and 32 days against Gujarat Titans. Suryavanshi's effort is also the best moment of the whole tournament.

Worst moment: Three near-identical defeats to Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RR were in a comfortable position in their run chase against the aforementioned opponents. A combination of great death bowling from the opposition and inept batting resulted in their third, fourth, and fifth straight defeats.

Injury to Regular captain Sanju Samson made matters worse for the inaugural IPL champions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Best moment: RCB produced a series of noteworthy moments. They managed to beat CSK in Chennai for the first time in 17 years. They are yet to drop a game on the road and could be the first team to win all away games in the league stage of an IPL season. RCB were supposed to play their 7th away game of the season against Lucknow Super Giants on May 9 (Friday), the day the organisers decided to suspend the league for one week.

Virat Kohli was back to his talismanic best. Yash Dayal managed to stop MS Dhoni in the 20th over for the 2nd consecutive year. However, Romario Shepherd's 14-ball fifty against CSK in Bengaluru takes the cake. The Caribbean's unbeaten 53 took RCB from a modest 159/5 after 18 overs to a daunting 213/5 at the end of the 20th over.

Worst moment: RCB didn't have too many bad moments, and that's probably the reason why they are comfortably placed in the points table. Devdutt Padikkal, the only left-hand batter in RCB's top 6, has become a crucial cog in the lineup, and the untimely injury to his hamstring has made RCB a lesser force to reckon with. Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal's replacement, has enough time to get used to the system before the resumption of the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Best moment: Sunrisers Hyderabad have three wins and all of them became standout. Ishan Kishan's century in their season opener against Rajasthan Royals powered them to 286, the 2nd highest score in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma's 141 against Punjab Kings resulted in the 2nd best chase in IPL history. SRH also managed to beat CSK for the first time in Chennai.

Worst moment: Teams tend to produce one or two great moments, one or two bad moments, and a bunch of average moments in a season. The average moments are the ones that keep the team competitive. A scrappy chase is as important as a thumping win. Unfortunately, SRH's fortunes swung from one extreme to the other, and there was hardly anything between the extremities. They either posted great wins, or they lost without meaningful fights.

The collective failure of the batting order on a consistent basis resulted in a disappointing campaign. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have five single-digit scores to their name, and Nitish Reddy failed to cross 35 even once. It's difficult to mount a campaign when three of the top four produce low returns.