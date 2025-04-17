IPL 2025: Bumrah, Jacks shine, restrict power-packed SRH to 162/5 against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Top-class bowling spells from Will Jacks and Jasprit Bumrah helped Mumbai Indians (MI) restrict a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting line-up to just 162/5 in 20 overs during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Even though SRH had a solid 59-run opening partnership, their scoring rate stayed below their usual standards. Travis Head (28) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19) especially struggled to score at a strike rate above 100.

MI won the toss and chose to bowl first. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head made a slow start, scoring only 29 runs in the first four overs. In the fifth over, Abhishek hit Deepak Chahar for three consecutive fours, giving the innings some momentum.

At the end of the powerplay (six overs), SRH was 46/0, with Abhishek batting on 36* and Head on 14*. Head's strike rate remained under 100.

A two-bounce four from Head helped SRH reach the 50-run mark in 6.3 overs.

Mumbai got their first breakthrough when substitute Raj Angad Bawa took a sharp low catch at sweeper cover, giving captain Hardik Pandya the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. He was dismissed for 40 off 28 balls, including seven fours. SRH was 59/1 in 7.3 overs.

Ishan Kishan then walked in to face his former team at his old home ground but continued to struggle with form. He was dismissed for just 2 runs after being stumped by Ryan Rickelton off the bowling of Will Jacks. SRH was 68/2 in 8.4 overs.

At the halfway mark (10 overs), SRH was 75/2, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (3*) and Head (25*) at the crease.

Head attempted to play straight but was dismissed for 28 off 29 balls after a smart catch by Mitchell Santner. Will Jacks picked up his second wicket as SRH slipped to 82/3 in 11.1 overs.

Despite the presence of Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish, the run rate remained slow. A boundary from Klaasen brought up the 100-run mark for SRH in 14.2 overs.

After 15 overs, SRH was 105/3, with Klaasen on 10* and Nitish on 17*. They struggled to score freely against MI's pace trio--Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Trent Boult.

A catch by Tilak Varma at long-on helped Boult dismiss Nitish Kumar for 19 off 21 balls. SRH was 113/4 in 16.4 overs.

In the 18th over, Klaasen briefly lifted SRH's scoring by hitting Chahar for two fours and two sixes, collecting 21 runs. However, he was bowled by Bumrah in the next over for 37 off 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes. SRH was 136/5 in 18.1 overs.

In the final over, Aniket Verma gave SRH a boost by smashing three sixes and scoring 22 runs off Hardik Pandya. SRH finished at 162/5, with Aniket unbeaten on 18* and captain Pat Cummins on 8*.