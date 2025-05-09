IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: IPL Season 18 suspended indefinitely, BCCI says ‘national interest is important’

IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been called off amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, according to multiple media reports. An official confirmation by the Indian cricket board, however, is still awaited.

“IPL suspended indefinitely due to India-Pakistan military conflict,” a BCCI source was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Notably, just a day earlier, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was called off due to what the broadcasters called a "technical" issue. However, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal later clarified in an interview that it was a precautionary measure due to the red alert in Jammu.

An IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was scheduled to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The 20-over cash-rich tournament was in its final stages with 58 matches already played and only 12 matches left in the group stages. After the group stages, top four teams were slated to compete in the playoffs and the final contest was to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 25 May.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Cricket Board also announced that the final matches of the PSL would be moved to the UAE in light of the escalating situation.