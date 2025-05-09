IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: IPL Season 18 suspended indefinitely, BCCI says ‘national interest is important’

IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been called off amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, according to multiple media reports. An official confirmation by the Indian cricket board, however, is still awaited.
“IPL suspended indefinitely due to India-Pakistan military conflict,” a BCCI source was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
Notably, just a day earlier, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was called off due to what the broadcasters called a "technical" issue. However, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal later clarified in an interview that it was a precautionary measure due to the red alert in Jammu.
An IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was scheduled to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The 20-over cash-rich tournament was in its final stages with 58 matches already played and only 12 matches left in the group stages. After the group stages, top four teams were slated to compete in the playoffs and the final contest was to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 25 May.
Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Cricket Board also announced that the final matches of the PSL would be moved to the UAE in light of the escalating situation.
IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: The PBKS vs DC IPL match was called off on Thursday as a precaution amid red alert being issued in Jammu region. A video of IPL cheerleader has now emerged saying that everyone at the stadium was screaming that there were bombs coming.
“The whole stadium was evacuated in the middle of the game. It was very scary. Everyone was screaming that there were bombs coming. It still is very scary. We want to really leave Dharamsala. I hope IPL people are going to look after us. I don't know why I'm not crying; maybe I'm still in shock.” the cheerleader said in her video.
IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has cited a quote from Bhagwad Gita amid rising India - Pakistan tensions. The post sees Lord Krishna telling Arjun, “You did everything you could to make peace with them. Now go, give them the war they want.”
IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: In an interaction with news agency PTI, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal had said that BCCI had not received any inputs from the Government of India yet.
"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told PTI.
“Yes it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind,” he added.
IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: Talking about the suspension of IPL, a BCCI source told Hindustan Times (Mint's sister publication), “We have decided to indefinitely suspend the IPL. The players’ safety is our utmost priority. Hence we decided to stop the tournament for now. We’ll decide later if and when the tournament can resume. Right now, national interest is of utmost importance.”
IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal had revealed yesterday that the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was called off in Dharamshala as a precaution with red flag being issued in Jammu.
The players of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are currently heading towards Delhi from Dharamsala. PBKS were next supposed to play against the Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad.
IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings have posted a tweet in honour of Indian army amid rising uncertainty of over the status of IPL. Many reports have revealed that IPL season 18 has been suspended indefinitely but an official confirmation is still expected.
“Courage in every step. Pride in every heartbeat. Saluting our armed forces! 🇮🇳🫡” the post by CSK read.
IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rohit wrote, With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone!