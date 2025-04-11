IPL 2025: Can CSK qualify for playoffs with MS Dhoni back at helm?

Chennai Super Kings have managed to win only one of their first five matches of IPL 2025. Can new captain MS Dhoni inspire his troops and take CSK to the playoffs? Let's have a look at the numbers.

Chennai Super Kings' fixtures CSK is playing its fourth home game of the season, taking on KKR tonight. After the KKR clash, CSK will play three more home games and five away games.

CSK's remaining matches Lucknow Super Giants (Away), Mumbai Indians (Away)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Home), Punjab Kings (Home)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away), Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)

Rajasthan Royals (Home), Gujarat Titans (Away)

What's the magic number? In a 10-team league, 16 points (8 wins) is the magic number. In the previous four IPL editions (2011, 2022, 2023, 2024) involving 10 teams, any team which got 16 points made it to the playoffs. CSK have to win 7 of their remaining 9 games to reach 16 points.

Can CSK qualify with 14 points? Yes. It happened once in a 10-team IPL edition. RCB qualified for the playoffs with 14 points in IPL 2024. Incidentally, they pipped CSK on Net Run Rate and completed an incredible turnaround.

Greatest comebacks Royal Challengers Bengaluru could win only one of their first eight games last season. However, they barged into the playoffs by winning their last six games, most of them by big margins.

RCB in last 6 league games of IPL 2024 Defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs

Chased 201 against Gujarat Titans in 16 overs

Chased 148 against Gujarat Titans in 13.4 overs

Defeated Punjab Kings by 60 runs

Defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs

Defeated Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs