IPL 2025: Can CSK qualify for playoffs with MS Dhoni back at helm?

Chennai Super Kings have managed to win only one of their first five matches of IPL 2025. Can new captain MS Dhoni inspire his troops and take CSK to the playoffs? Let's have a look at the numbers.
CSK is playing its fourth home game of the season, taking on KKR tonight. After the KKR clash, CSK will play three more home games and five away games.
Lucknow Super Giants (Away), Mumbai Indians (Away)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Home), Punjab Kings (Home)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away), Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)
Rajasthan Royals (Home), Gujarat Titans (Away)
In a 10-team league, 16 points (8 wins) is the magic number. In the previous four IPL editions (2011, 2022, 2023, 2024) involving 10 teams, any team which got 16 points made it to the playoffs. CSK have to win 7 of their remaining 9 games to reach 16 points.
Yes. It happened once in a 10-team IPL edition. RCB qualified for the playoffs with 14 points in IPL 2024. Incidentally, they pipped CSK on Net Run Rate and completed an incredible turnaround.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru could win only one of their first eight games last season. However, they barged into the playoffs by winning their last six games, most of them by big margins.
Defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs
Chased 201 against Gujarat Titans in 16 overs
Chased 148 against Gujarat Titans in 13.4 overs
Defeated Punjab Kings by 60 runs
Defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs
Defeated Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs
CSK's current Net Run Rate is -0.889, the second worst in the league. The franchise has to get big wins to wipe out their negative Net Run Rate.
