IPL 2025: Can Delhi Capitals end 15-year wait? Five things to look out for this weekend

The 18th edition of Indian Premier League is off to a solid start and it has reached the third weekend. Just 2 points separate the first and 10th placed teams. Let's find out the key narratives of the three weekend matches.

Delhi Capitals’ 15-year wait for a win in Chennai The last time Delhi Capitals beat CSK in Chennai, they were not even called as Delhi Capitals. The Delhi Daredevils, playing under Gautam Gambhir, managed to eke out a win against the MS Dhoni-led CSK on April 15, 2010. None of the current squad members of Delhi Capitals made their IPL debut till 2013. Axar Patel and Co. just have to look at the team sitting right below them in the points table. Last Friday Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their 17-year wait for a win against CSK in Chennai. Delhi Capitals also have the local knowledge in the form of Hemang Badani, their Head coach. Badani, the former Indian Cricketer also represented Tamil Nadu for more than a decade. Question remains, can Delhi Capitals end 15-year wait to beat CSK?

CSK’s batting order in the spotlight CSK’s opening partnership provides a sorry reading - 11 vs MI, 8 vs RCB, 0 vs RR - and it demands urgent fixing. Loss of an early wicket results in a slow consolidation period. CSK’s powerplay run rate of 7.4 is by far the lowest of the season. Sam Curran, the English all-rounder, who is out of favour with his national side, started the first two games and made minimal impact. Jamie Overton, another Englishman replaced Sam Curran for the game against RR, and offered not much.

Are CSK wasting Devon Conway? With 948 runs at an average of 48.6, Conway is the third leading run-scorer for CSK since 2022. Conway, Ruturaj and Rachin is a much more menacing top-order than Tripathi, Rachin and Ruturaj.

Punjab Kings’ homecoming The 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick-started on March 22 and one team is yet to play a home game. That team also occupies the top spot in the points table. Punjab Kings, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer started the campaign in fine fashion, beating Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the two newest teams of the league. Gujarat Titans, who are in their 4th year of existence, already have an IPL title to their name. Punjab kings’ wait for a playoff experience has entered the 11th year. Can New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) act as a perfect launchpad for their title challenge?

The battle between a jittery top-order and a settled top-order Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ishan Kishan scored the only century of the season, yet he has scored just 110 runs in the 4 matches. Captain Pat Cummins has more runs than the dashing opener, Abhishek Sharma. Even Travis Head has encountered twin failures.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have two players in the top 3 list of the orange cap race, the award for scoring the most runs in a season. Sai Sudharsan (186 runs) and Jos Buttler (166 runs) have smashed 2 fifties each and with Shubman Gill, the GT top-three has accounted for 76% of the team runs.

The battle of ideologies will be in full display in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rashid Khan returns to his former home Ten overs, 112 runs, 1 wicket - Rashid Khan’s tournament figures are barely believable. He is coming at the back of conceding 54 runs against RCB, his 2nd most expensive figures in IPL. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad player knows the conditions in Hyderabad better than anyone, picking 28 wickets in 21 matches. A brittle SRH batting lineup might be the perfect fodder for Rashid’s appetite.

IPL 2025: Weekend fixtures Saturday (April 5) - CSK v DC, Live from Chennai at 3:30 PM

Saturday (April 5) - PBKS v RR, Live from New Chandigarh at 7:30 PM