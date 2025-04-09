IPL 2025: Can GT duo Jos Buttler, Prasidh Krishna emulate Mohammed Siraj against Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2025: Players performing well against their former franchise has been a recurring theme of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt started the trend on the opening night against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Mohammed Siraj, the lead pacer of Gujarat Titans, crushed RCB's homecoming last Wednesday. Siraj's teammates, Jos Buttler and Prasidh Krishna, have the opportunity to hurt their former team, Rajasthan Royals, when both the franchises face each other later tonight.

Advertisement

Jos Buttler's defining moment Jos Buttler did bat as an opener before his association with Rajasthan Royals. He even opened for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017. However, his transformation into an all-time great T20 opener came during his time with Rajasthan Royals. He even won the 2022 T20 World Cup with England as captain.

His record is impressive: five consecutive fifty+ scores in IPL - 67, 51, 82, 95*, 94* - a feat which was achieved only once before, and only once after Buttler's in 2018 with RR.

Jos Buttler matched Virat Kohli's record of most centuries in a season, when he smashed four high-quality centuries in the 2022 edition. It was also the first instance of RR reaching the final, since lifting the trophy in 2008.

Advertisement

Buttler's versatility is such that he is the only batter to have scored centuries in seven different venues in IPL.

He has started the 2025 season in fine form with his new team, Gujarat Titans. It will be an icing on the cake if he scores his 8th century against RR and levels Virat Kohli's record of most centuries in IPL.

Prasidh Krishna's injury-filled RR career Prasidh Krishna played a pivotal role in RR's run to the final in IPL 2022. His 19 wickets were probably overlooked by Yuzvendra Chahal's purple cap and Jos Buttler's orange cap-winning efforts. Recurring injuries kept Prasidh out of action for the following two seasons. Like Buttler, Prasidh Krishna also has started the 2025 season in fine fashion, taking 5 wickets in 4 matches at a very good economy of 7.3

Advertisement

Players doing well against former teams Match 1 - Phil Salt v KKR Phil Salt launched an assault against his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, with whom he won IPL 2024. He smashed 56 off 31 balls, which included the stunning takedown of ace spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

Match 14 - Mohammed Siraj v RCB Mohammed Siraj was the player of the match for RCB v GT in Bengaluru last year. Siraj repeated the magic from the other corner with a fine 3/19 against RCB, the team he represented for 7 long years.

Match 20 - Washington Sundar v SRH Washington Sundar batted twice in 2024 season for SRH, making scores of 0* and 0. He didn't make his Gujarat Titans debut in the first three games. The GT think tank unleashed Washington at the most unexpected moment against SRH. Washington walked in at number four position, and smashed 49 off just 29 balls, his highest IPL score.

Advertisement

Match 21 - Krunal Pandya v MI Krunal Pandya's previous team was Lucknow Super Giants. However, Krunal's immense success with Mumbai Indians (3 titles in 5 years) and the fact that MI is currently led by his brother, Hardik Pandya, are enough reasons for him to make the cut. Hardik's audacious assault on Krunal forced RCB captain Rajat Patidar to keep bowling the pacers. Krunal had to bowl the 20th over, and he delivered in some style, claiming three wickets. Krunal's 4/45 wasn't the headline act on the day, but it was a good enough finishing act.