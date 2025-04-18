IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings sign former Mumbai Indians star Dewald Brevis as replacement for Gurjapneet Singh

In total, the South African right-hander, Dewald Brevis, played 10 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL, scoring 230 runs with a career-best of 49.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Apr 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Dewald Brevis had played for Mumbai Indians in IPL previously.
Dewald Brevis had played for Mumbai Indians in IPL previously. (Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have named former Mumbai Indians Dewald Brevis as a replacement player for injured Gurjapneet Singh on Friday for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The MS Dhoni-led side were able to sign the South African since they had an overseas slot left in their squad.

Brevis, who had a base price of 75 lakh at last year's IPL 2025 mega auction, was signed for 2.2 crore by CSK. “Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 because of an injury. South African Dewald Brevis has been announced as his replacement,” CSK said in a statement.

One of the rising stars of South African cricket, Brevis has played 81 T20 matches and has scored close to 2000 runs at a strike rate of almost 145. The 21-year-old has featured in several T20 leagues like the Major League Cricket, the SA20 and even the IPL before.

Dewald Brevis records for Mumbai Indians

Having been bought by Mumbai Indians previously in IPL, Brevis made his debut under Rohit Sharma in 2022. In total, the South African right-hander played 10 matches for Mumbai Indians, scoring 230 runs with a career-best of 49. He was also a part of MI Cape Town in SA20.

Chennai Super Kings record in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, CSK are lying at the bottom of the points table. Under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK lost the four matches and won one before he was ruled out for the rest of IPL 2025 with an elbow injury. MS Dhoni returned s captain, winning one and losing one. At the moment, CSK have just two wins from seven matches.

First Published:18 Apr 2025, 03:50 PM IST
