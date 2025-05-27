IPL 2025 closing ceremony to honour Indian armed forces, pay tribute to Operation Sindoor

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its plans of honouring the Indian armed forced at the IPL 2025 closing ceremony which is slated to be held before the final of the tournament at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on 3 June.

The Indian cricket board has also invited the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Navy staff along with Chief of Air Staff at the closing ceremony. The event is likely to feature a performance by the military bands before a musical ceremony.

Advertisement

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia while confirming the development in an interaction with Sportstar said, “The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation. As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces,”