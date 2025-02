The 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick-start on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata will also host the final on May 25 while Hyderabad has been allotted with the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator games. Notably, the first-ever game in IPL was also held between KKR and RCB in 2008, with the former emerging winners, thanks to Brendon McCullum's 158 not out off just 73 balls.

Five-time champions each, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will open their campaigns against each other on March 23 in Chepauk. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants will play Delhi Capitals in their opening game.

The schedule features 12 double-headers. The games will be held over 65 days across 13 venues, with Dharamsala, Guwahati, and Visakhapatnam being additional venues apart from the franchise cities.

As has been the norm, Dharamsala will serve as Punjab Kings' second home venue alongside Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), while Rajasthan Royals will make Guwahati their base in addition to Jaipur.

Delhi Capitals will have Visakhapatnam as their second home venue and will start their league campaign there on March 24 against Lucknow Super Giants. Guwahati and Visakhapatnam will host two matches each, while Dharamsala will stage three matches.

Notably, Delhi Capitals and KKR are yet to annouce their captains for IPL 2025. While Delhi have certainly KL Rahul to lead in the ranks, KKR would be choosing either Ajinkya Rahane or Venkatesh Iyer.

IPL 2025 full list of fixtures

Match Date Fixture Time Venue 1 March 22, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Kolkata 2 March 23, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Hyderabad 3 March 23, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai 4 March 24, Monday Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Visakhapatnam 5 March 25, Tuesday Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 6 March 26, Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Guwahati 7 March 27, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Hyderabad 8 March 28, Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Chennai 9 March 29, Saturday Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 10 March 30, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Visakhapatnam 11 March 30, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Guwahati 12 March 31, Monday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Mumbai 13 April 1, Tuesday Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Lucknow 14 April 2, Wednesday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Bengaluru 15 April 3, Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Kolkata 16 April 4, Friday Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Lucknow 17 April 5, Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Chennai 18 April 5, Saturday Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM New Chandigarh 19 April 6, Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Kolkata 20 April 6, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Hyderabad 21 April 7, Monday Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Mumbai 22 April 8, Tuesday Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM New Chandigarh 23 April 9, Wednesday Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 24 April 10, Thursday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Bengaluru 25 April 11, Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Chennai 26 April 12, Saturday Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM Lucknow 27 April 12, Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Hyderabad 28 April 13, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3:30 PM Jaipur 29 April 13, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Delhi 30 April 14, Monday Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Lucknow 31 April 15, Tuesday Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM New Chandigarh 32 April 16, Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Delhi 33 April 17, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Mumbai 34 April 18, Friday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Bengaluru 35 April 19, Saturday Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Ahmedabad 36 April 19, Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Jaipur 37 April 20, Sunday Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3:30 PM New Chandigarh 38 April 20, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai 39 April 21, Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Kolkata 40 April 22, Tuesday Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Lucknow 41 April 23, Wednesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Hyderabad 42 April 24, Thursday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Bengaluru 43 April 25, Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Chennai 44 April 26, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Kolkata 45 April 27, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Mumbai 46 April 27, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Delhi 47 April 28, Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Jaipur 48 April 29, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Delhi 49 April 30, Wednesday Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Chennai 50 May 1, Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Jaipur 51 May 2, Friday Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 52 May 3, Saturday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Bengaluru 53 May 4, Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Kolkata 54 May 4, Sunday Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Dharamsala 55 May 5, Monday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Hyderabad 56 May 6, Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Mumbai 57 May 7, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Kolkata 58 May 8, Thursday Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dharamsala 59 May 9, Friday Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Lucknow 60 May 10, Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Hyderabad 61 May 11, Sunday Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians 3:30 PM Dharamsala 62 May 11, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Delhi 63 May 12, Monday Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Chennai 64 May 13, Tuesday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Bengaluru 65 May 14, Wednesday Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 66 May 15, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Mumbai 67 May 16, Friday Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Jaipur 68 May 17, Saturday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Bengaluru 69 May 18, Sunday Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 3:30 PM Ahmedabad 70 May 18, Sunday Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Lucknow 71 May 20, Tuesday Qualifier 1 7:30 PM Hyderabad 72 May 21, Wednesday Eliminator 7:30 PM Hyderabad 73 May 23, Friday Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Kolkata 74 May 25, Sunday Final 7:30 PM Kolkata

The IPL will continue with its two-group structure after the 2022 expansion to a 10-team format. KKR, RCB, Rajasthan Royals, CSK, and Punjab Kings are in one group, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and LSG are in the other.