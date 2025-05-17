Four-time IPL winner Suresh Raina backs RCB to win maiden IPL titles, cites bowling unit and team unity as factors

For years, Indian Premier League fans have made fun of a motto that has been attached to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rival fans have used the Kannada phrase “Ee Sala Cup Namde,” which translates to “This year, the cup is ours”, to take a dig at the Bengaluru side falling short every year for the last 17 seasons in their quest for their maiden title.

However, Suresh Raina, four-time IPL winner with CSK, feels that the Bengaluru faithful could finally see the title come home their way.

The former Chennai Super Kings batter believes that the Bengaluru side are destined to go all the way in IPL 2025 and has earmarked their bowling as a key factor.

Bowlers key to RCB success "There are strong chances because Royal Challengers Bengaluru is playing in a different league this year. They've defended scores like 150 and 136 at Chinnaswamy, and their bowling unit has stepped up.

"The new captain has beaten Chennai Super Kings twice - once in Chennai and again at home, which speaks volumes," the former CSK talisman said on JioStar, IPL's official broadcaster.

One of RCB's standout bowlers in IPL 2025 has been Josh Hazlewood.

Purple Cap contender The lanky Australian fast bowler has made the most of any surface the curators have thrown at him and he is the team's leading wicket taker with 18 scalps from 10 matches.

In fact, he was the leading wicket taker in the league until RCB's previous encounter against CSK, which he missed due to a shoulder problem.

He has since been overtaken by Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna (20 wickets) and CSK's left arm spinner Noor Ahmad (20 wickets) in the race for Purple Cap before the league took a temporary break due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

With the IPL resuming today at the M Chinnaswamy stadium with RCB taking on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, there are still no indications if Hazlewood would be back from Australia, where he is currently nursing his injury.

Player availability The biggest factor, however, going for RCB is their foreign player availability. Barring Hazlewood, all of their marquee players are available and stepping up when needed.

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi replaced Hazlewood in the playing XI for that CSK game and he returned with an impressive three-wicket haul in a high-scoring game.

This is in contrast to some of the other franchises. If they make it to the playoffs, they will be plagued by player unavailability especially Australian and South African players.

Players from these two countries will link up with their respective squads for the World Test Championship final, which begins June 11 at Lord's cricket ground.

Delhi Capitals will be without Mitchell Starc and Tristan Stubbs (unavailable for playoffs), Gujarat Titans will have to do without Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada, Punjab Kings will not have Marco Jansen while Josh Inglis is doubtful, and Mumbai Indians will have to release Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton.

RCB will also lose Lungi Ngidi during the playoffs, but they will be sorted if Hazlewood returns to the side. RCB's other key overseas players, Phil Salt, Tim David and Romario Shepherd, are all available for the entire season.

Dressing room unity With respect to RCB's chances in this year's IPL, Raina further said the three-time finalists' dressing room atmosphere is another reason for their excellent performance so far this year.