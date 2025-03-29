IPL 2025: CSK coach Stephen Fleming’s bold assertion after RCB loss, says ‘just see the end, who wins it’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming gave vote of confidence to his batting order, which came under heavy criticism after a disappointing show against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during their IPL 2025 encounter on Friday.

Entering the clash with an unbeaten record against RCB in Chennai in the past 17 years, hopes were high from the hosts. But the five-time champions fell 50 runs short of RCB's total of 196/7.

But more than the loss, it was CSK's batting approach that was being questioned. Stephen Fleming, the longest serving head coach of an IPL team, CSK in his case, made the bold claim after his team's defeat against RCB - their first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in 17 years.

In response to a reporter's question regarding their approach in the chase, the former New Zealand captain asked everyone to witness the final result. “You talk about firepower. We have got firepower all the way through. I don’t understand this question. Just because we don’t swing from ball No.1 and have some luck go our way, just see the end, who wins it. It is a positive brand of cricket. Don’t discount us,” Stephen Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting position in the spotlight During the chase, Rachin Ravindra (41 off 31), was the only top-order batter to cross 10 runs for CSK. The batting form of two senior Indian batters - Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda - are particularly concerning. Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda, the two right-handers with India caps have made just seven runs each in the two matches.

Deepak Hooda averages 11.24 from 23 innings in IPL since 2023 while Rahul Tripathi has fared marginally better, scoring 445 runs in 21 innings at an average of 22.3.

The management's decision to open with Rahul Tripathi instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad has also come under the scanner, given the success of the captain as an opener in their last two title-winning campaigns. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 635 runs and won the Orange Cap in 2021 and made 590 runs in the 2023 season of IPL.

