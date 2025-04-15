IPL 2025: CSK, MI and SRH locked in a make-or-break situation

The past three nights of the Indian Premier League have seen a welcome change. All three bottom-placed teams — Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings — managed to win their matches. Mumbai Indians' win against Rajasthan Royals lifted them to seventh place in the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their four-game losing streak on Saturday, while Chennai Super Kings halted their five-game skid last night with a relatively comfortable win over LSG, thanks to their bowlers and MS Dhoni's all-round brilliance.

Tri-series comprising MI, SRH and CSK The nature of the points table and the upcoming fixtures has led to an unlikely tri-series involving CSK, MI, and SRH. One user on X (formerly Twitter) made a tongue-in-cheek comment, referring to it as an “eliminator round”.

Mumbai Indians will host ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (April 17) and bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (April 20). If they win both matches — and results in other games go their way — Mumbai Indians could climb as high as fourth in the points table by Sunday night.

Upcoming matches involving MI, SRH and CSK Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 17 in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, April 20 in Mumbai

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, April 23 in Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 25 in Chennai

Impact on other teams The rest of the teams would ideally hope for a mixed bag of results — with MI, SRH, and CSK winning some and losing some — to avoid any dramatic shifts in the points table.