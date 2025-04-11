IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: Chennai pipped despite MS Dhoni’s return as captain; fans say ’amazing tactics to protect one man’

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings lost to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets with 59 balls to spare. CSK posted their lowest-ever total at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Updated11 Apr 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Despite MS Dhoni's return as the captain of CSK, the home team posted 103/9 in 20 overs in Chennai. Fans showed their frustration, and even MS Dhoni, the charismatic ‘Thala’ was not spared.
Despite MS Dhoni's return as the captain of CSK, the home team posted 103/9 in 20 overs in Chennai. Fans showed their frustration, and even MS Dhoni, the charismatic 'Thala' was not spared.

MS Dhoni's return as captain of Chennai Super Kings started on a sour note. The five-time champions crashed to 103/9, their lowest total at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shivam Dube (31*) & Vijay Shankar (29) were the only two batters to cross 15 runs. The entire CSK innings comprised just one six. KKR batters smashed 4 sixes in the first three overs of the chase. 

KKR chased down the target in just 10.1 overs and handed down the fifth consecutive defeat to CSK. It's also the first-ever instance of CSK losing three consecutive home games in a season.

Social media meltdown

Fans showed their frustration, and even MS Dhoni, the charismatic ‘Thala’ was not spared. 

Fresh blood please

Rahul Tripathi's inclusion for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't please this fan. 

 

Another user showed video proof.

Wasted impact-sub

CSK's decision to bring Deepak Hooda as the impact substitute didn't sit well with a lot of fans.

Dhoni came to bat at the fall of the 7th wicket and made one run off four balls.

Vishnu Vishal, popular Tamil actor, who acted in critically acclaimed cricket-oriented movie “Jeeva”, also showed his displeasure.

Advice to the ticket holders

 This angry user asked the fans to leave the stadium at the innings break.

 

And some suggestions

This user suggested Karnataka player Ravichandran Smaran as a replacement signing for Chennai Super Kings.

CSK's remaining matches

CSK are in a situation to win at least 7 of their remaining 8 matches to stay in the playoffs race.

Lucknow Super Giants (Away), Mumbai Indians (Away)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Home), Punjab Kings (Home)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away), Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)

Rajasthan Royals (Home), Gujarat Titans (Away)

First Published:11 Apr 2025, 10:59 PM IST
