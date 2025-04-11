IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: Chennai pipped despite MS Dhoni’s return as captain; fans say ’amazing tactics to protect one man’

MS Dhoni's return as captain of Chennai Super Kings started on a sour note. The five-time champions crashed to 103/9, their lowest total at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shivam Dube (31*) & Vijay Shankar (29) were the only two batters to cross 15 runs. The entire CSK innings comprised just one six. KKR batters smashed 4 sixes in the first three overs of the chase.

Advertisement

KKR chased down the target in just 10.1 overs and handed down the fifth consecutive defeat to CSK. It's also the first-ever instance of CSK losing three consecutive home games in a season.

Social media meltdown Fans showed their frustration, and even MS Dhoni, the charismatic ‘Thala’ was not spared.

Fresh blood please Rahul Tripathi's inclusion for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't please this fan.

Advertisement

Another user showed video proof.

Wasted impact-sub CSK's decision to bring Deepak Hooda as the impact substitute didn't sit well with a lot of fans.

Advertisement

Dhoni came to bat at the fall of the 7th wicket and made one run off four balls.

Advertisement

Vishnu Vishal, popular Tamil actor, who acted in critically acclaimed cricket-oriented movie “Jeeva”, also showed his displeasure.

Advice to the ticket holders This angry user asked the fans to leave the stadium at the innings break.

And some suggestions This user suggested Karnataka player Ravichandran Smaran as a replacement signing for Chennai Super Kings.

Advertisement

CSK's remaining matches CSK are in a situation to win at least 7 of their remaining 8 matches to stay in the playoffs race.

Lucknow Super Giants (Away), Mumbai Indians (Away)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Home), Punjab Kings (Home)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away), Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)