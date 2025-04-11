CSK vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Eyes on MS Dhoni as 43-year-old returns as captain, who will replace Ruturaj Gaikwad

MS Dhoni will be returning to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leadership for the first time against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday for the first time since the IPL 2023 final. The 43-year-old has been named as the CSK captain for the rest of IPL 2025 after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury.

The game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is crucial for both the the teams. While CSK have lost four matches on trot and would look up to MS Dhoni to impact a turnaround. For KKR, the defending champions are coming after a thrilling four-run loss against LSG in Kolkata.

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in IPL

CSK and KKR have played 30 matches against each other. CSK enjoy a 19-10 head-to-head record against KKR while one game ended in no result.

CSK vs KKR predicted playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Impact: Matheesha Pathirana

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora

