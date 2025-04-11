MS Dhoni will be returning to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leadership for the first time against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday for the first time since the IPL 2023 final. The 43-year-old has been named as the CSK captain for the rest of IPL 2025 after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury.
The game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is crucial for both the the teams. While CSK have lost four matches on trot and would look up to MS Dhoni to impact a turnaround. For KKR, the defending champions are coming after a thrilling four-run loss against LSG in Kolkata.
CSK vs KKR head-to-head in IPL
CSK and KKR have played 30 matches against each other. CSK enjoy a 19-10 head-to-head record against KKR while one game ended in no result.
CSK vs KKR predicted playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Impact: Matheesha Pathirana
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora
MS Dhoni has led CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in 62 matches. Out of those, Dhoni won 45 games and lost on 17 occasions.
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally assisted spinners. While the new ball bowlers might get some swing but the pitch will assist spinners once the game progresses.
The weather in Chennai is expected to be remain clear with breeze conditions. There are 10% chances of rain while the temperature likely to be around 30 degrees.
After winning the first game against Mumbai Indians, CSK lost all their four games in a row. This is only the third time, CSK have lost four or more games in a row in a single edition of IPL. The previous two instances were in 2010 and 2022.
Quinton de Kock went below the radar after his 97 against SRH at home. With Noor Ahmed in the opposition, KKR could hand Rahmanullah Gurbaz a start after the wicketkeeper batter was seen having a long time at the nets on the eve of the game.
For KKR, their biggest threat will be Afghanistan's Noor Ahmed. The youngster is at the top of IPL 2025 Purple Cap list with 11 wickets from five games.
The wicket in Chennai has always offered help to spinners. In that case, Moeen Ali could come in for Spencer Johnson. Also, there is a huge chance of Andre Russell bowling his full quota of four overs.
The biggest question for CSK will be who will replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? The right-hander was batting at No.3 and it will be interesting to see who comes in. Rahul Tripathi looks to be the frontrunner to replace Gaikwad. Young Vansh Bedi could also be an option for CSK.
The match is crucial for both teams, especially CSK, who have lost their last four matches. As far as KKR is concerned, they are coming after a heartbreaking four-run loss against LSG.
The biggest news today is the return of MS Dhoni as the captain of CSK. The 43-year-old was appointed as the captain of the side midway into IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury. The last time Dhoni led CSK was in the final of IPL 2023.
Hello and welcome to another live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.