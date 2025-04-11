IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni’s biggest challenges today — Ruturaj Gaikwad’s replacement, spin strategy, powerplay woes

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a solid win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23 by four wickets in Chennai.

Nineteen days later, it remains their only win. The five-time champions have slumped to four straight defeats, two of those at home.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury has made matters worse. The only silver lining is MS Dhoni's return as CSK captain.

As CSK face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chidambaram Stadium today, here are the key challenges in front of MS Dhoni.

Powerplay batting CSK's fifth title in 2023 came thanks to aggressive yet consistent batting in the powerplay. They lost the fewest wickets (9) and scored at a league-best rate of 9.4 runs per over during powerplay. This year, they are at the opposite end of the spectrum in IPL 2025.

CSK have already lost eight wickets in powerplay in just five games this season. Their powerplay run rate of 8.0 is easily the worst in the league. The men in yellow have scored the fewest sixes (3) in powerplay. KKR, by contrast, have smashed the most sixes (19) in the powerplay.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra provided a good start against Punjab Kings. Can they go one better and deliver an explosive start?

Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement Ruturaj Gaikwad's contributions at the top, 635 runs in 2021 and 590 runs in 2023, were the key reason for CSK winning their fourth and fifth IPL titles.

Who replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Rahul Tripathi played the first three matches and scored just 30 runs. Deepak Hooda was dropped after scoring seven runs in two matches. Will CSK take a punt on youngsters Vansh Bedi and Shaik Rasheed?

Spin deployment In 2023, under Dhoni, spinners bowled 45 per cent of CSK's overs. That dropped to 36 per cent during Ruturaj's captaincy stint from 2024 onwards.

Ravindra Jadeja is yet to bowl his full quota of four overs in a match this season. Jadeja was even taken off after taking a wicket in the first over against Delhi Capitals.

Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled one over in the powerplay in all five matches and conceded 14, 16, 9, 8 and 21 runs. With several left-handers in the KKR batting line-up, will Dhoni stick with the match-up logic and give Ashwin the new ball?

Should Matheesha Pathirana bowl in the powerplay? CSK have the second-worst economy (10.4) in powerplay this season. Khaleel Ahmed has stood out in the powerplay, taking six wickets in 14 overs at an economy of 7.8. In contrast, the rest of the CSK's bowlers have taken three wickets in 16 overs at an economy of 12.6.