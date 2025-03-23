On March 23, Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s CSK vs MI match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruturaj Gaikwad embraced leadership in IPL 2024, taking over the CSK captaincy from MS Dhoni. He thrived under pressure, scoring 583 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 53 and a strike rate of 141.16, including a century and 4 fifties. His calm approach and consistent top-order performances cemented his role as CSK’s next-generation leader.

Rachin Ravindra Rachin Ravindra had a modest IPL 2024, scoring 222 runs in 10 matches at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 160.87, with a single fifty. However, he bounced back in style during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, winning Player of the Tournament for scoring 263 runs at 68.75. If picked today, he’s a strong contender to deliver.

Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai Indians today in Hardik Pandya’s absence. A key middle-order batter, Surya had a brilliant IPL 2024, scoring 345 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 167.48 and an average of 34.50, including a blistering 102*. His form and leadership will be crucial for MI’s performance at Chepauk tonight.

Mitchell Santner Mitchell Santner, fresh off his impressive leadership in the Champions Trophy for New Zealand, brings solid value to the IPL. In his IPL career spanning 18 matches, he has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 28.13 and an economy of 6.92. In IPL 2024, he featured in 3 games, taking 2 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 7.11.

