CSK vs PBKS today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as MS Dhoni’s CSK clash with Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab

On April 30, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will clash at Chepauk. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s CSK vs PBKS match.

Priyansh Arya Priyansh Arya is a key fantasy pick for tonight’s CSK vs PBKS match because of his consistent form. The Punjab opener smashed a brilliant 103 (42) against CSK earlier this season. He followed that up with 69 (35) in his last game against KKR.

With his attacking starts, high strike rate and recent confidence, Priyansh Arya can fetch strong fantasy points.

Prabhsimran Singh Prabhsimran Singh is a key fantasy pick for today’s CSK vs PBKS clash, thanks to his fiery form at the top. He smashed 83 (49) against KKR and consistently gave Punjab brisk starts.

Singh’s ability to hit big early, especially in powerplays, makes him valuable in fantasy leagues. He also adds points as a wicketkeeper with potential catches and stumpings.

Shivam Dube Shivam Dube remains a key fantasy pick for CSK due to his consistent middle-order performances. The left-hander has crossed 30 runs in five of his last seven innings, including a 50 (32) vs MI and 43 (37) vs LSG.

Dube’s ability to tackle spinners and launch big hits in death overs makes him a reliable source of fantasy points.

Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal is a valuable fantasy pick today due to his wicket-taking ability in crucial middle overs. He bagged 4/28 vs KKR and 2/11 vs RCB recently, showing his knack for breakthroughs even on flat tracks.

CSK’s top order includes right-handers like Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed, who can be lured into false strokes by Chahal’s flight and turn.

Noor Ahmad Noor Ahmad continues to impress with his sharp left-arm wrist spin. In his IPL 2025 games, he’s taken 14 wickets so far, including a stunning 4/18 against MI and a 3/36 versus RCB.