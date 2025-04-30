CSK vs PBKS today: Who’ll win? Predictions, fantasy team; Chennai need a comeback as Punjab eye 2nd spot on points table

Chennai Super Kings will clash with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 today (April 30). The 49th match of this season will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk. It will start at 7:30 PM.

CSK, captained by MS Dhoni, have had a miserable series so far, with just 2 wins in their 9 matches. They are at number 10.

PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are sitting at number 5 on the points table. The Punjab Kings have secured 5 wins in 9 matches so far while one of their matches was abandoned due to rain.

If Punjab win this match, they’ll move to number 2. For Chennai, it may not make any change in their position. However, if their Net Run Rate improve, they may lose ther last position and move ahead of SRH (and even RR) to reach number 9 (or even number 8).

CSK vs PBKS: Head-to-Head CSK and PBKS have played 31 IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is evenly balanced as Chennai have won 16 of those. PBKS have won 15 matches against Chennai so far.

This season, Chennai and Punjab have already played once. Thanks to Priyansh Arya’s 42-ball 103, Punjab amassed 219/6 in 20 overs. CSK fought hard but finished at 201/5.

CSK vs PBKS: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s CSK vs PBKS match in IPL 2025.

“If PBKS bat first, expect another big total. If they chase, they have enough depth,” says ChatGPT.

“Punjab Kings are favourites tonight, unless CSK pull off something magical with Dhoni at the helm. Chepauk or not — form wins matches,” the OpenAI tool says.

Google Gemini goes in favour of PBKS but gives CSK an outside chance.

“Considering Punjab Kings' superior form this season, their recent victory against Chennai Super Kings and CSK's struggles, PBKS appear to have the edge,” the AI tool predicts.

“However, underestimating CSK at their home ground would be a mistake, and a surprise turnaround is always possible in the IPL,” it adds.

Grok, too, leans towards Punjab Kings (65-35), thanks to their superior form, recent head-to-head win and balanced squad.

“CSK need a miracle to turn their season around, but PBKS should secure the points,” says Elon Musk’s AI.

CSK vs PBKS: Fantasy team Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya (VC), Shivam Dube (C), Ayush Mhatre

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Noor Ahmad

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Also Read | Can CSK still qualify for IPL 2025 play-offs? Full scenarios explained