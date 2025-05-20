CSK vs RR match today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Chennai Super Kings clash with Rajasthan Royals

On May 20, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will face each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s CSK vs RR match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal is a key fantasy pick for tonight’s CSK vs RR clash because of his solid form this season. With 523 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 158 and an average of 43, he stands third in the Orange Cap race.

His consistent starts and attacking style make him a dependable top-order batter for fantasy points.

Shivam Dube Shivam Dube is a strong fantasy pick for tonight’s CSK vs RR match. In IPL 2025, he has scored 301 runs in 12 matches with a healthy average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 130.87.

Dube’s power-hitting is evident from 17 sixes this season. He, along with MS Dhoni, helped CSK seal victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 7.

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja remains a key fantasy pick thanks to his all-round value. In IPL 2025, he has scored 279 runs at an average of 34.88 and a strike rate of 140.20.

With the ball, he’s taken 8 wickets in 12 matches, maintaining control with an 8.53 economy rate. His experience, sharp fielding and dual-role ability make him fantasy gold.

Noor Ahmad Noor Ahmad is a top fantasy pick for tonight’s CSK vs RR match. He’s currently second on the IPL 2025 Purple Cap list with 20 wickets in 12 matches.

His best figures this season are 4/18, and he’s maintained an impressive average of 17 and a strike rate of just 12. His sharp spin and ability to take key wickets make him a serious threat.

Sanju Samson Sanju Samson is a key fantasy pick for the CSK vs RR match tonight. In IPL 2025, he has scored 244 runs in 8 matches at an impressive strike rate of 141.86 and an average of 34.86.