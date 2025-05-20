CSK vs RR match today: Who’ll win? Predictions, fantasy team; MS Dhoni’s Chennai take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan

Chennai Super Kings will clash with Rajasthan Royals today (May 20) in IPL 2025. The 62nd match of this season will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, previously known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi. It will start at 7:30 PM.

This is a battle between the bottom-2 teams on the points table. CSK, led by MS Dhoni, are at number 10, with 3 wins in 12 matches. The Royals, captained by Sanju Samson, are at number 9 on the points table. They have won 3 out of 13 matches.

CSK vs RR: Head-to-Head CSK and RR have played 30 IPL matches against each other so far. Chennai have won 16 and Rajasthan 14. Their last encounter was in IPL 2025 itself when RR won by 6 runs.

CSK vs RR: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025.

“While CSK are out of the playoff race, fans may still tune in with high emotions, especially as speculation around MS Dhoni’s future continues. With only two games left this season, every match could count as a potential farewell tour,” says ChatGPT.

“Given both sides’ current form, this could go either way. But, with Dhoni possibly playing his final IPL tournament, expect CSK to push hard for a win,” it adds.

According to Google Gemini, the coin toss will slightly favour RR.

“Rajasthan Royals will win, but it will likely be a scrappy, unpredictable game,” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, CSK are likely to win tonight, leveraging their bowling strength and home-like support for Dhoni in Delhi.

“However, if Jaiswal fires and RR’s spinners click, they could make it a close contest. A high-scoring game (200+ if batting first) is expected, with the match potentially hinging on the middle overs,” it adds.

CSK vs RR: Fantasy team Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shubham Dubey

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson (C)